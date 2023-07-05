A Lotus River woman claims her foster son was raped at a special needs school by another learner and after more than a year, nothing has been done about the case. The foster mom, who has been looking after the 13-year old boy since he was a year old, says she feels as if she failed her boy.

“He was at a special needs school in Retreat when it happened. I took him to the doctor and forensic labs and they confirmed that he had been sexually molested from behind. “We made an application to have him taken out of the school and also due to a family sensitive matter he was put back into foster care,” the woman says. She assumed the boy was receiving counselling but recently learnt otherwise.

“When we visited, he broke down crying asking me what was happening with the case and asked about counselling. “This obviously really traumatised him and now I also feel as if I failed him. “He wanted to know if the boy was taken away from the school and also helped because he felt the need to protect everyone else in the school,” she says.

She says the last time she heard from the detective who took on the case at Wynberg FCS was last year. “I’m not saying that they must arrest a special needs child, I am saying help him and help my child get the support and closure he needs,” the mom says. Department of Social Development spokesperson Monique Malgas says: “The child has been placed in alternative care, and for his further safety we cannot divulge any further details about the case. He is receiving the necessary care and support.”