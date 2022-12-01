The Evangelistic Movement of South Africa church in Wesbank will be hosting an early Christmas lunch on Friday for the seniors from the kerk and from the community. Felicity le Roux, co-ordinator of the lunch, said the church plans to host 50 ou mense who take care of the households with their Sassa grants, “looking after children whose mothers are unemployed or addicted to drugs and whose fathers walked out on them”.

However, they need some help with any cash or kind to pull it off. “We have identified some members from the church and people in the community where we really see a need to spoil them with the lunch; a lot of these people don’t even have Christmas lunches or children who give them anything,” explained Felicity. HOST: Felicity le Roux “There are a lot of people who were affected by Covid, some lost their jobs and some of their children as well, and they already live in such poor conditions that you really just want to brighten their day. Even if it’s just for one day they can relax, eat something nice and feel important and bring a change in their spirit.”

The oldies will be spoiled with a three-course meal, a goodie bag and a food hamper. “We tend to forget about the elders, they brought us where we are today and we forget so quickly about them and don’t care for them.” Felicity added that they are in need of any form of donations towards making the event a success as some donors had disappointed them.