As the city gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to mense not to use fireworks, which it called “weapons of terror” for animals. Bursting fireworks is illegal and in contravention of the City of Cape Town’s By-Laws and the SPCA is calling on Capetonians to have a ‘firework-free’ celebration, which it says in previous years saw pets being “tortured” across the Metropole resulting in weeks of suffering and injured animals arriving at its offices.

It said the sound, sight and smell of klappertjies caused many animals to become distressed and flee in panic in an attempt to reach a place of safety. “These escape tactics can lead animals to scale high perimeter walls, get stuck in fences or storm water drains to become victims of vehicle accidents and end up wandering the streets for weeks,” it said. “The Animal Protection Act clearly states that, ‘it is illegal for any person to terrify any animal’ yet thousands of animals end up at the SPCA every year, lost and abandoned, disorientated and severely injured.”