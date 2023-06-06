The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has filed a complaint against the Harare police station for allegedly failing to register a case of animal abuse. The complaint comes after the SPCA raided an alleged dog fighting ring in Monwabisi Park on May 5.

Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said several dogs were found in poor conditions. RESCUED DOG: From alleged fighting ring “At the location, several dogs were found living on short, static chains and several presented with scarring patterns synonymous with dog fighting,” she explains Abraham said a dog fighting pit, stained with blood, as well as veterinary drugs and other dog-fighting paraphernalia had also been found.

A suspect was arrested and taken to the Harare police station, but cops allegedly did not register a docket. DERELICTION OF DUTY? Harare cop shop “A criminal docket was opened by our inspectors; unfortunately, the Harare SAPS failed to register the case and released the suspect without following due process,” Abraham said. “SPCA lodged a formal complaint against the Harare SAPS with both the Western Cape SAPS and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for failing to register the case.”

FOR SPCA: Belinda Abraham Police spokesperson FC van Wyk referred the Daily Voice to Ipid: “The circumstances surrounding this incident is now the subject of an Ipid investigation." However, spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said that Ipid has no record of the SPCA’s complaint. “This sounds like a service delivery complaint against the police which is not an Ipid mandate. IPID has no record of any such complaint being received in the office,” Raburabu says.