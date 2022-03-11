Good work by SPCA inspectors led to the rescue of three pit bulls on Wednesday from a Kraaifontein home where they were being mistreated.

SPCA inspector Marc Syce said they had received a number of complaints from the community and after obtaining a court order to search the property, they found two emaciated animals and one healthy dog.

According to the inspector, who visited the residence with a partner and SAPS members, a healthy dog was found at the front of the house and when he attempted to take the dog away, he was approached by the homeowner.

“He asked why am I taking his dog away and I said when I asked him previously, he said he did not know who the owner was.

“The police said I must wait for back-up because the owner was a known gang member and soon there was a number of onlookers who the police said were also gang members.”

The inspector said the owner attempted to block him from searching the property but after the police stepped in, he began looking around.

“I had to jump over the side wall with spikes to get to see what was going on at the back of the house, where I discovered two emaciated pit bulls with a lot of bite wounds.”

He says his colleague Inspector Werner Taljaard arrived with bolt cutters to cut the lock and they removed all three dogs.

He said the owner will be charged as soon as their investigation is completed.

