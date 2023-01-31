Nine cats were rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA from a filthy, flea-infested home in Tygerdal, but five of the kitties have since died. According to the SPCA, they received a complaint about a house full of cats in a poor condition.

However, the owner and her husband were very hostile, and only after they were threatened with a court order did they allow the SPCA inspectors entry. “As [inspector Werner Taljaard and cadet inspector Rowan Davids] walked into the house, their nostrils were attacked by a strong, overwhelming smell of filth and urine,” the SPCA said. “The inspectors found the cats living in filth, and they were infested with fleas.

“Adding to the poor conditions, all the windows and curtains were closed, with no light or fresh air being allowed into the house.” The owner was warned to provide the cats with veterinary care, and clean the living conditions but did not comply. A court order was then obtained to confiscate all nine cats.

Upon arrival at the house, there was no response and a locksmith was called in. “When the locksmith tried to open the front door, the owner appeared at the window demanding to know what they wanted. The owner claimed that she did not have a key as her husband left with the key. “The locksmith then pointed out that this was not possible as the key was in the door.”