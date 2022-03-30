The McLaren Circus in Muizenberg has been shut down by the City of Cape Town following an investigation by the SPCA into alleged animal rights violations.

The City withdrew the Events Permit issued to the circus on Tuesday.

Among other alleged violations, the SPCA found that the lions and tigers did not have adequate access to water, did not have enough toys or space to play, while it was also worried about the vrot tanne of three felines.

The SPCA’s visit on Monday was prompted by protests from animal lovers over the weekend, demanding the circus stop using wild animals in their acts.

ANGER: Animal lovers protest. Picture: Tracey Adams

The circus also uses goats, horses, pythons, camels and alligators in its acts.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said an inspection was conducted at the Zandvlei premises of the circus as part of a proactive inspection.

“Upon arrival, chief inspector Jaco Pieterse found six contraventions at the premises involving the care of a lioness, Bengal tigers and three French poodles.”

She said the circus was given two to seven days to sort out the issues or face getting a “fine of R40 000, jail time of 12 months and the confiscation of the animals”.

WARN: Belinda Abraham, SPCA. File photo

Chief inspector Pieterse said one of the issues they found was a lioness that was kept in a small cage with no access to water.

“We were advised by Mr David McLaren that the lions were separated because they were fighting.

“If this is the case, then adequate provision should be made for when the lions fight, and they should be kept separately at all times, with all animals being allowed access to sufficient space,” said Pieterse.

He said a log being used by the big cats for exercise was also deemed inadequate.

PROBE: Tigers confined to cages and have min access to water. File photo

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, confirmed the circus has since had its events permit suspended while the matters are being resolved.

“The City has been working with the SPCA to find a solution around their concerns related to animal welfare after they issued the circus with a warning.

“The City has since suspended the Circus’ permit and as a caring City, we are committed to engage with all parties.”

However, McLaren Circus spokesperson Karl Hildebrandt accused the SPCA of foul play, adding that a prior inspection on March 23 produced no issues.

“We have received this warning. It seems that Mr Pieterse has used his role as chief inspector to issue a list of recommendations disguised as a warning,” he says.

CLAWS ARE OUT: McLaren Circus in Muizenberg. Tracey Adams

“Some points listed on said warning do not represent the cited laws. He has also conveniently cited laws which do not represent the concern.

“These warnings, which we see as recommendations, have already been attended to. We await the SPCA to follow up with an inspection and issue a statement in this regard.

“Most of these ’warnings’ were minor concerns that were attended to within a matter of minutes before the end of the day (on Monday).”

