The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has expressed their disappointment after an animal abuser walked away with an apparent slap on the wrist. Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said that the SPCA has been waiting for more than three years for an “appropriate” sentence, only for the accused to receive a R3 000 fine or three months imprisonment.

The SPCA confiscated several animals during at an Inspection at the accused's person property in Bergvliet in 2019. Pictures supplied “Almost three-and-a-half years is how long we waited to tell their stories to the court. Theirs was a tale of absolute deprivation, of the denial of the basics of care. “Deprived of fresh food and water, infested with fleas, untreated ears bleeding from fly-strike and a filthy living environment meant their story had the makings of a real horror,” Abraham said. An animal abuser walked away with a slap on the wrist. Picture supplied Johannes Schreuder from Bergvliet was accused of animal neglect after an inspection in 2019. His two dogs, a Macaw, three geese, two ducks, a cat, and a tortoise were confiscated.

Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said the conviction is a small price to pay for the level of neglect the animals suffered. The SPCA confiscated several animals during at an Inspection at the accused's person property in Bergvliet in 2019. Pictures supplied “I am so disappointed, the presiding magistrate, her worship Ms Rajap, sentenced the accused to a fine of only R3 000 or three months in prison. This seems like a small price for Mr Schreuder to pay for the suffering he caused these animals.” Abraham claimed that this is not the end of the road for Schreuder.