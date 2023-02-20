Two youngsters caught on video throwing a cat over a roof have been arrested. The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says it tracked down the two boys, aged 17 and 18, in Hanover Park.

According to chief inspector Jaco Pieterse, inspectors and Law Enforcement busted the 17-year-old suspect and his accomplice on Thursday, after footage of the cat being abused was sent to the SPCA. Pieterse said the organisation launched a manhunt to trace the perpetrators and went public with the video to help trace the culprits. “The SPCA received several leads that enabled the team, with the assistance of the City’s Law Enforcement, to arrest the suspect and his accomplice,” he explained.

INSPECTOR: SPCA’s Jaco Pieterse. In the video, the 17-year-old boy can be seen picking up the cat and showing an empty packet of chips. He says: “This is what happens when you eat all my chips up. Chips is up, he’s also gonna go up.” The cat is hurled into the air and is sent flying over a nearby rooftop.