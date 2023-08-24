A Cape Flats councillor has put spaza shop owners on notice to stop selling vrot kos to mense or face being closed by officials. Cheslyn Steenberg says the winkels in Kensington, Maitland and Factreton have just a few weeks to ruk hulle reg amid ongoing complaints from residents.

Since becoming councillor, he said the complaints had started to mount, and this prompted an inspection at 12 shops in the community. Steenberg received a warm reception from the shop managers but was left naar when he found, among others, that they were selling spices that expired more than two years ago. WARN: Spaza shops have been put on notice. Picture supplied “There were so many expired items and I was honestly disgusted to think that they can openly sell items like this,” he explained.

“There are various concerns because, firstly, are the consumers even aware before purchasing these items that they are old? “Secondly, we even found that they were selling expired baby formula and porridge. This is so disturbing because what happens if someone’s child gets sick or we have an elderly person who gets food poisoning?” Steenberg highlighted the issues to shop owners, and he said they seemed keen to make the changes and a meeting has now been called for September 6.