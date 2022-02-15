A shop owner has been brutally shot and killed inside his winkel in Scottsdene.

The incident happened in Carmen Street on Saturday night where the Somali shop owner was shot thrice in his stomach by an unknown suspect, according to residents.

A 35-year-old resident says: “It was just getting dark, so after 8pm, when the man was shot in Carmen Street.

“Everyone called him Oupa. The name of his shop was Mohamed’s and he was a good man.

“He was always cracking jokes and when customers did not have enough money for groceries, he helped them out. He really had a heart of gold.

“He was a very hard worker and he lived in his shop.

“He never took off because he liked helping people.

“The children loved him because he used to hand out sweets to them when they asked.

“He was shot three times in his stomach and they rushed with him to Kraaifontein day hospital.

“You can see two bullets hit the side of his shop.

“He didn’t come back and we heard later from the other spaza owners that he didn’t make it.

“We hope the police catch the criminals.”

Police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut says the victim, identified as Adam Afrah, passed away at Tygerberg Hospital.

He said the suspect is yet to be arrested.

“The circumstances are being investigated and the motive is yet to be determined,” Traut adds.

