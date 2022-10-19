The South African Post Office (Sapo) has issued a warning about a new scam doing the rounds. Fraudulent emails are being sent to customers requesting payment on outstanding customs fees for a parcel they allegedly ordered.

The email urges the customer to do the payment online. “The SA Post Office has become aware of emails meant to convince the receiver to pay money into the account of fraudsters,” Sapo said. “Members of the public receive an email stating that a parcel addressed to them is being retained because customs fees on it are outstanding.

“The notice entices them to click on a link which leads them to a website where they can make a payment to release the fictitious parcel. “Emails are sent from the server of the SA Post Office originate from @postoffice.co.za. The scam emails are sent from different servers,” Sapo added. The email sent by scammers includes a parcel number which starts with the letters ZA. This was not generated by the Sapo and when tracked on its website, the parcel number will not be able to issue any result.

Sapo has urged anyone who received the emails to delete it immediately. “If there are customs fees payable on a parcel posted from abroad, the client pays the fees when they collect the parcel,” it said. “The Post Office normally sends an SMS when a parcel is ready for collection and never requests an EFT or online payment before a parcel is collected.