A talented young tennis player from Milnerton has received an invitation from the International Tennis Federation to participate in a training camp and tournament to take place at the EL Mouradi Palace Hotel in Sousse, Tunisia next month. Hlumani Kekana, 13, who started playing six years ago, will be competing with some of the best under-14 tennis players in Africa.

The rising star has also earned himself a national selection for the U14 national team to compete in Zimbabwe or Botswana in January. “Tennis is an individual sport and I get to just play and represent myself instead of playing a team sport, because I am not really a team type of person because I like winning,” he says. “When I play in a team it’s not really ideal because it’s not up to me and I have to depend on others for the result.

“I am very grateful and very excited to have such an opportunity because I have been working very hard during this year, and the fact that I get such an achievement close to the end of the year is motivating me to work harder.” Hlumani explains that his plan is to become a professional player, as well as become the world’s No 1. Proud mom Babalwa adds: “We are very excited for him, it is a big opportunity that he has earned so we are just simply encouraging him to pursue his dream and work hard.”