Skelms are now apparently targeting the large pots used by soup kitchens.

This came to light after the Young Men Sporting Club lost a 100 litre pot after they fed 200 hungry mense in Schaapkraal.

Spokesperson Adnaan Morris says they are saddened by the loss of the pot, as it costs anything between R3000 to R5000 and doesn’t belong to them.

Adnaan explains: “After handing out the food, the guys met for iftar at my residence in Orion Road in Surrey Estate and also planned the next feeding scheme outing.

“While busy, at some point around 9.30pm, the Mazda bakkie canopy door was forced open in my driveway and the pot slid out and was removed.

“We searched all the nearby areas, and got some leads but wouldn’t risk entering the deeper areas alone.”

MISSING: Group’s 100 litre pot

He says they were in the process of raising funds to buy their own pot, but the theft has set them back as they have to replace the stolen pot first.

He says a pot this size could cost anything between R3000 and R5000, depending on the thickness of the metal.

“Some people have had these pots for years and have fed thousands of people over the years, it’s so sad,” says Adnaan.

“While searching, I found out that a trend has developed. Neighbourhood watches have reports of over eight pots being stolen during this month so far.

“They’re flattened then sold as scrap because people won’t buy these big pots off the street.”

He says the letters I & M are carved into the pot.

The group is also asking for donations to keep the feeding scheme going, such as bread, containers for soup, veggies, meaty bones, rice, meat, noodles and soup ingredients.

If anyone has seen the pot or would like to donate call Adnaan on 062 3488 926.

[email protected]