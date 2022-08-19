A Mitchells Plain soup kitchen has been forced to turn people away after skelms stole their pots and ingredients. Widaahd Williams, chairperson of the Al Furqaan Foundation, said their soup kitchen, situated in West Ham Street in Lost City, was burgled last Saturday.

“My team and I attended a Women’s Day event at a hall right here behind us and they must have opened my garage door, which is unlocked, come in and take two 100 litre pots, a bag of 20kg rice and 10kg of split peas that I had prepared the day before. HAD TO TURN MENSE AWAY: Widaahd Williams. Picture supplied “I only noticed this when I came into the garage the next day to prepare for Monday. “They even took some of the clothes that were drying in the garage.”

The 48-year-old said the soup kitchen has been operating for 11 years while they feed up to 250 people per serving, three times a week. “I now cannot feed the community and it is very sad because I have literally had to turn people away from my door. “This week was very cold and there were a lot of needy people but I could not help them because we did not have any pots.