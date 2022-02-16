A gatvol soup kitchen owner in Phillipi says her home has become a target for local thieves after it was burgled three times over the last few months.

Rasheeda Shaw says her Koan Street home in Knole Park was broken into during the early hours of yesterday morning but it took police nearly five hours to respond.

“At 4.45am, I heard somebody breaking our security gate but we were too scared to come out and see how many there were, but from the sounds, I think it was about three guys,” she says.

“We called the police when they left after a few minutes but the cops only came at 9.15.

“We eventually had to call the station commander and the ward councillor and it was them who got the cops to respond.”

ACCESS: Resident shows the thieves’ entry point. Picture supplied

The 55-year-old says the boewe ransacked her kitchen and stole items such as her air fryer, pots, wifi router, blender and groceries.

She says skelms broke in last August and December.

“We called the cops that time but they did not even respond. At the start of the lockdown, I started serving food from my house to the people in the community.

“We used to provide hot meals for breakfast and supper but after the last two break-ins they stole my kitchen equipment.

“We are still serving but make the food and serve off-site.”

When the Daily Voice contacted Rasheeda, she was still waiting for her case number from the police.

Kashiefa Mohammed from the Philippi/Hanover Park CPF said they were concerned about the lack of response from the cops, saying: “We will meet with the necessary parties and take the complaints to the highest order so that our people become a priority.”

