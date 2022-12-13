The two sons of Pagad G-Force leader Moulana Moegsien Barendse and their murder co-accused will remain behind bars after their bail was denied on Monday. The trio appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on a triple murder charge.

The families of their three alleged victims said they are happy that they will stay in jail. Ebrahiem and Yusuf Barendse and Ishameel Armadien were arrested on September 8, six months after scrapyard owner Ricardo de Jager, 46, and his employees Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs were gunned down at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield on March 30. Cape Town 13-10-2022 The Southfield triple murder case allegedly involving Pagad G-Force has once again been delayed in order for the magistrate to be replaced after he recused himself. leon knipe Ricardo’s uncle Quinton de Jager, 58, said: “I feel satisfaction about the judgement and happy their families are now feeling what we felt the day we found Ricardo and others in the pool of blood with all the bullet casings.

“It brings a bit of comfort to us.” The trio appeared in front of magistrate Donald Grobler, who told them that they will not be getting bail as the matter is of a serious nature. “There is an eyewitness who places all three applicants at the scene,” Grobler said.

“They have identified all three at the scene where the three deceased were found and 46 rounds after the massacre. “The investigating officer states she took statements from the three applicants. “The first accused said he was at home, but the rest said they couldn’t remember where they were at the time of the murder. Well, maybe their minds were refreshed.

“Accused number two said he was with his girlfriend, at a hotel where its name differs [every time] on 30 March and number three said he was at home. “If this wasn’t murder they maybe could have been given bail, but the law says if there are no exceptional circumstances then there is no choice but to deny bail,” the magistrate concluded. Their families could be heard crying as the judgement was handed down.

While the bail application was underway in October, it emerged that Moegsien had been arrested for interfering with witnesses. Cape Town 11-12-2022 Moulana Moegsien Barendse had been arrested for interfering with witnesses.. pic Mandi The moulana claimed State witnesses came to him and said the detective “tortured” them and he advised them to go to Public Protector attorney, advocate Adams. Moegsien is still applying for bail in that case.

During his cross-examination yesterday by DPP advocate L Dube, it was announced that the moulana had fired his lawyer Junaid Jumat. His case was postponed to December 20 for further bail application.