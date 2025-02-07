Daily Voice readers are gatvol of the tough times and spoeled hulle bekke uit after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.
Here is what onse mense are saying:
Where's the 500 billion from covid.... Jy bly kak praat! - Brandon Hendrickse
Wanneer kry ons subsidised huise Uncle Cyril? - Marco M Hendricks
Ons vrek van swaar kry in die land en jy praat van bully. Jy emotionally bully ons vrek want ons sukkel van aarmoede praat van dit. Dan kan ons dalk saam staan - Tasneem Taliep
These people make me so sick! I’m over here paying R50 for 11 units, ek werk nie, maar word gese it’s the value of my property that determines the rate I pay! My rates are R2300? Stop this nonsense. Our people will never be able to survive because they keep us in poverty - Kauthar Ariefdien
Just another waste of time and money - Les Barendse
Ramaphosa must realise everyone is highly educated not like DA leader John Steenhuisen with no real education. Get a real job in a real man’s world Ramaphosa, then you might realise you are all talk and no action. Promises and no products on delivery date - Gideon Basson
Die man praat net sy k*k. Die nasie trek swaar. Kyk die pryse van kos. Nee wragtig - Rosline Titus
That’s why I didn’t watch. It's just a lot of bull - Sydney Silver
S.....selfde
O.....ou
N.....nwattas
A.....alweer
- Bradley Sutton Richards
HY PRAAT NET SY BEK WARM! Dianne Voges
Ek stel niks belang van watse kak die man praat nie - Tracey Snyman
What a joke. The ANC is the main divider of the nation. South Africa is the country with the most race based laws to benefit the majority of the people. Minority groups are marginalised by law - Ernest de Bruin
We must be tough cause you bring the tough times - Shawn Job Anderson