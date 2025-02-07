Daily Voice readers are gatvol of the tough times and spoeled hulle bekke uit after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday night. Here is what onse mense are saying:

Where's the 500 billion from covid.... Jy bly kak praat! - Brandon Hendrickse Wanneer kry ons subsidised huise Uncle Cyril? - Marco M Hendricks Ons vrek van swaar kry in die land en jy praat van bully. Jy emotionally bully ons vrek want ons sukkel van aarmoede praat van dit. Dan kan ons dalk saam staan - Tasneem Taliep

These people make me so sick! I’m over here paying R50 for 11 units, ek werk nie, maar word gese it’s the value of my property that determines the rate I pay! My rates are R2300? Stop this nonsense. Our people will never be able to survive because they keep us in poverty - Kauthar Ariefdien Just another waste of time and money - Les Barendse Ramaphosa must realise everyone is highly educated not like DA leader John Steenhuisen with no real education. Get a real job in a real man’s world Ramaphosa, then you might realise you are all talk and no action. Promises and no products on delivery date - Gideon Basson

Die man praat net sy k*k. Die nasie trek swaar. Kyk die pryse van kos. Nee wragtig - Rosline Titus That’s why I didn’t watch. It's just a lot of bull - Sydney Silver S.....selfde

O.....ou N.....nwattas A.....alweer

- Bradley Sutton Richards HY PRAAT NET SY BEK WARM! Dianne Voges Ek stel niks belang van watse kak die man praat nie - Tracey Snyman