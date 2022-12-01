A Mitchells Plain dad, who was a passionate soccer player, was gunned down in front of his four-year-old son moments after he fetched the boy from crèche. Kyle de Lange, 26, who has a son and 10-month daughter, was shot twice on Tuesday afternoon.

His hartseer sister Monique, 30, tells the Daily Voice: “He told me that he was going to go and buy food for some people at work and asked that I book an Uber, but then said he would first fetch his son at crèche. “He told my cousin not to worry as he was going to come back home quickly, he was just going to get the son and then come back home,” she adds. “When he went over the road he was shot and killed.”

HARTSEER: Sister Monique de Lange The distraught sibling says her brother was shot in front of his son. “He was shot twice, in the neck and head, but there were more than two shots,” Monique says. “He was reportedly shot by two men who were on foot, they shot him and then ran away.

“His four-year-old son kept saying that his daddy is dead and he was able to describe what happened.” Monique adds that her brother was not a gangster, and they can’t guess why he was killed as he wasn’t even robbed or anything. She says that Kyle was working at a hotel in Somerset West but his true love was soccer.

SHOCK: Mitchells Avenue scene in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain. Pictures: Leon Knipe “He played for Cape United and Five Stars United and at the time of his death he was playing for Ikapa,” Monique explains. “He even went to Germany for a tournament and they came in fifth place. “He was working for his two kids and he was the only breadwinner, the second eldest of three kids.

“He was a guy who was really humble and would help people, and he played sports.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms: “Lentegeur police are investigating a murder case following the death of a 26-year-old male in Mitchells Avenue, Woodlands, Tuesday at about 12.40pm. “No arrests have been made. The circumstances are being investigated.”