The 15-year-old nephew of singer Craig Lucas, who was arrested for allegedly killing his parents, is said to be “suffering from depression and hearing voices”.

According to a source close to the family, the teen was diagnosed with a psychiatric condition for which he has been receiving medication and therapy for years.

But the boy’s treatment at a private health facility was apparently stopped a few months ago because his parents could no longer afford it.

The source says according to the family, the boy had warned his parents about the “dangerous voices” in his head before the tragic shooting on Sunday.

Warren Lucas and his wife Arlene, both 37, were killed inside their Protea Heights home in Brackenfell on Sunday. Picture: Solly Lottering

He was taken for an evaluation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital on Monday after he appeared in court and was released into the custody of his paternal grandmother.

He has been charged with two counts of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.

Brackenfell couple Warren and Arlene Lucas, both 37, were shot dead at their Protea Heights home.

Warren, a father of two who owned a transport hiring company, was the brother of The Voice SA 2017 winner Craig.

UNCLE: Singer Craig Lucas

“This child has always been different. He spent most of his life under psychiatrists and was on medication for a long time,” reveals the source who is close to Arlene’s side of the family.

“I heard from the family that he attempted to attack his parents before with a knife.

“This boy has been crying out for help. He couldn’t deal with the dangerous voices in his head and also spoke of murder before.

“This is not the first time and it’s not a surprise to the family. The child has always been a danger to himself.”

It has been reported that the boy allegedly wanted to take his own life in the bathroom on Sunday, but was stopped.

But the source says the events that led to the shooting are not clear: “He shot the mother first, then he shot Warren.

“His sister witnessed the incident and after he shot them, he took her hand and went to sit outside on the grass until the neighbours came.”

Another source said both the children are being taken care of by Warren’s mom, Jennifer Lucas, adding that the family is in “deep mourning”.

The teen is being represented in court by attorney William Booth, who is also acting as the family’s spokesperson.

The families did not release any statements while Booth did not reply to queries.

Family spokesperson William Booth. File photo

On Thursday, Jennifer took to Facebook to commemorate her late husband’s death. He had committed suicide when Craig, 29, was three years old.

She wrote: “In loving memory of my late husband Patrick Andrew Lucas. 26 yrs to this day you left us tragically. Sleep well and take your rest” (sic)

The relatives are now planning the couple’s funeral which, according to the source, will be a private family affair.

The teen is set to appear at Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court on 17 March for his second appearance.

