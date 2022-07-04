A Kuils River family are mourning the loss of their 32-year-old son who was found murdered on a field in Wimbledon Estate on Saturday morning. Community members told the Daily Voice that Lorenzo Jacobs was found behind a housing complex by passers-by at 12.30pm and suspect he was shot during the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 46-year-old male resident said: “He would skarrel here in the area but it would only be for money. “We all knew him because he would do odd jobs but he was not a gangster so he must have just been walking at the wrong time and came across somebody who thought he was a gangster. “I heard shots going off after 2am but I did not look outside because it was load shedding that time so I could not see anyway.”

Lorenzo’s family said they are devastated by the loss of their son who they described as somebody who would just keep to himself. “We had no idea he was shot until they found his body and people came to tell us it was him. “He last left home sometime during the night and the next time we saw him was when he was found here on the field,” a relative said.