The case of the man accused of killing three people including a police officer in the New Somerset Hospital has been postponed due to outstanding evidence. Jean-Paul Carl Malgas, 39, was arrested in May after he allegedly grabbed Constable Donay Phillips’ gun during a scuffle and shot the officer in the head before shooting patients Geret Carolus, 48, and another man.

The former cop from Hopefield had been discharged but went back into the psychiatric ward where he allegedly broke lights and when Constable Philipps went to investigate, the accused managed to disarm the Sea Point cop. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Malgas was not physically in court but appeared via camera. “Jean-Paul Malgas appeared via the AVR at Cape Town Magistrates’ Court. His case was postponed for further investigation until 12 August.

“Advocate Adenaan Gelderbloem advised the court that DNA reports, prima residue report, two post-mortem reports (the State has received only one so far), witness statements (the State has received between four and five statements so far), ballistic reports and the identity parade were still outstanding.” VICTIM: Cop Donay Phillips He adds: “The accused told the court that his health was getting better as he was taking treatment. “His lawyer requested that he be physically present in court at the next appearance as he needed to consult with his client.