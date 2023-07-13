Someone in South Africa woke up smiling on Thursday morning after winning the Lotto jackpot worth over R44 million. That is if the person knows that they have a life-changing ticket in their possession.

According to the information received from Mokwane Mathibela Ithuba’s Draw Officer, the winner will walk away with R44,331,253.90 for draw 2350. A total of 35 people had five numbers correct and will each win an amount of R8,214. The Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots have rolled over to July 15 and are the jackpots are estimated at R22,5million and R12 million, respectively.

Ithuba has been approached for more information. This week a Joburg mother who won R3,9million in the Powerball jackpot said her first plans to spend her money included installing solar panels at her business. The Springs woman is a regular player of Lotto games and won via the Standard Bank banking app.

In another winner story, in May, an Eastern Cape man won over R20 million in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot. The man, who also played via quick-pick on the Standard Bank app, was stunned when he received the call to say he had won. The winner, who works as a sales representative, told Ithuba: “I was in complete disbelief when I was informed that I had won the jackpot. I kept on checking the numbers as well on the Standard Bank SMS notification as well.”