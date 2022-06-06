Two Somali shopkeepers were shot and killed, allegedly by men trying to extort them. The victims, aged 38 and 32, were shot at different shops but allegedly by members of the same group.

A source close to the investigation says the group split up and went to Ndabazabantu and Discount stores, both located in Solomon Street in Nomzamo, Strand. The incident happened on Friday night around 8pm. SHOTS: Ndabazabantu Store “The two groups went to the shops and stood outside. They didn’t even ask for anything, they just shot at the two people who were in the front of the shop, the one was wounded and taken to hospital,” she says.

“The first man who died in Ndabazabantu Store was shot in the head and the other was hit in the body. They did the same thing at the Discount shop too, they also killed a person and wounded another.” Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed the shootings and said no arrests have been made yet. This brought the number of Somalis shot by suspected extortionists to six in a fortnight after two were gunned down in Langa last Monday.

The chairperson of the Community Police Forum in Lwandle, Siyabonga Macaula, told the Weekend Argus that although the motive was not known yet, attacks on shops owned by foreigners were largely associated with extortion. “I can’t think of anything else. Even other community leaders do not rule out extortion, as attacks on Somali businesses are motivated by it,” he said. Somali Community Board of South Africa chairperson, Abdirizak Ali Osman, was baffled because nothing had been stolen from the crime scene.