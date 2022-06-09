Local Somali groups say government and police must intervene after the death of two of their countrymen and two Malawian internationals in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night. A group of men shot and killed four people at the Madiba Supermarket in Sulani Drive in Site B just after 7pm, making it the second such incident in a matter of days, after two Somali shopkeepers were killed on Friday evening in Strand.

It is suspected the crimes are being perpetrated by an extortion syndicate. Three of the victims in Khayelitsha died on the scene while the fourth, a Malawian national, passed away from his injuries in hospital. The deputy chairperson of the Somali Community Board of South Africa, Abdirizak Ali Osman, said they do not know whether extortionists are behind the killings: “We have been asking the police for help because we cannot live in fear like this while we have no idea why the killings have increased.”

“The police are investigating the cases but we get no feedback, while the government is just ignoring it.” APPEAL: Abdirizak Ali Osman. Picture: Supplied Osman added the two Somali victims were known as Yasin Omar and Yussuf Jowhar, aka UK. He did not know the names of the Malawians. A 46-year-old Khayelitsha resident told the Daily Voice the shooting happened quickly.

“The guys went running into the shop and just started shooting; there were no customers, you could hear the shots and the guys shouting for help. “The two Somali guys owned the shop while the other two were workers there.” He says the shooters wore masks and ran off in different directions.