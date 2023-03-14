Andrew Moseadie, the man accused of murdering and raping his cousin Christel, allegedly sold her phone for R70 and bought a pakkie tik with the money. These shocking details were heard in the Western Cape High Court on Monday as the accused’s friend, Ivan Moses, took to the witness stand.

According to the indictment, Andrew allegedly viciously beat Christel into submission, then stole her cellphone and shoes. ON TRIAL: Andrew Moseadie. Her naked body was found wrapped in a curtain, and she had been raped and strangled with a pair of pants. The 36-year-old mother of one’s body was discovered in her toilet in Petersen Street, Mandela Park on November 7, 2019.

Andrew, whom the deceased looked after, was 19 when he was arrested for the murder. The court previously heard how a used condom was found at the scene next to Christel, while another one fell out from between her legs when forensics recovered her. The court also heard that Andrew allegedly dug up a hole at the nearby cemetery just hours before Christel’s body was discovered by her worried sisters, and the State is set to prove that the hole was meant to bury Christel’s body.

On Monday, Moses claimed Andrew tried to get rid of Christel’s stolen belongings. Moses explained that Andrew, on the night of November 6, came to Die Plaas to sell Christel’s Mobicel phone. TOOK THE WITNESS STAND: Ivan Moses. “He managed to sell it for R70 and gave R50 to me to go and buy a pakkie tik. “When I came back with the tik, we went to another guy’s house and smoked there. That’s when Andrew out of the blue asked if that guy doesn’t have a big sports bag.

“I asked him why? But he didn’t answer, and he never mentioned it again.” Moses said later that night, Andrew returned wanting the cellphone back. “He wanted to sell it for more, but he didn’t manage to get it.