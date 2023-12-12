Lighting the way against gender-based violence and crime, e-hailing firm inDrive is partnering with local non-governmental organisation Light Up to install 50 solar street lights in crime hotspots in Khayelitsha. Known as the “Layita Khayelitsha” campaign, it was launched in alignment with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November.

Public Relations Manager for inDrive Africa, Lineo Thakhisi, says a lack of street lights often leads to crime. Thakhisi says: “The lights will be installed on houses in various locations in the township, that way people will take care of it. “The project’s commencement during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children is more than symbolic, it represents a beacon of hope for the residents of Khayelitsha, an area burdened with high rates of gender-based violence.

LET THERE BE LIGHT: 50 solar streetlights will be installed in crime hotspots in Khayelitsha “The installation of solar street lights is a concrete measure to enhance the safety and security of the community, shedding both literal and metaphorical light on a global challenge.” In addition, it will create local employment opportunities for those who will be installing the lights and maintaining them for the coming years. The goal is to install and maintain 50 solar lights by February 2024, focusing on key areas.