Investigators probing the death of a nine-month-old baby from Vrygrond, who was allegedly killed by his foster mother, are set to subpoena the social worker’s records to court as they prepare for trial.

This was revealed at the Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where foster mom Priscilla Morris, 40, appeared for the murder of baby Caswell Frans.

Morris was busted in December after her sister piemped her to police and claimed she had beaten the toddler to death and went to bury his body on a veldjie.

Police found his body hours later in a plastic sakkie inside the grave.

Morris abandoned her bail applications amid an uproar from residents who demanded answers from the Department of Social Development after it was revealed that the child was repeatedly tortured and the social worker informed.

The family has revealed that they were told the child was starved and forced to eat hot meat off a grill when he cried for food, resulting in burn marks on his mouth.

Police said on Wednesday that they were waiting on a detailed post-mortem report as it is believed the child had multiple fractures that were healing at the time of the little one’s death.

ABUSED: Baby Caswell Frans

Oupa Caswell says they want answers from the DSD.

“My daughter provided proof that she communicated with Dean Bruyns, telling him about the abuse and how he did not get back to us,” Caswell says.

“We believe that he should be charged along with Priscilla because he knew she was abusing the child.

“What about the other children he is currently working with?”

Joshua Chigome, spokesperson for Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez, could not comment on what the social worker did when he was informed of the abuse.

