The Department of Social Development (DSD) is turning to the Western Cape High Court to clamp down on illegal rehabilitation centres. The concern over the number of unregistered facilities was raised during a briefing by the DSD to the Standing Committee on Health.

The objective of the briefing was to inform the committee on the programmes in place to address issues that apply pressure to the health system, specifically at the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain district hospitals, reports the Cape Argus. These included: lack of finance in the communities; stigma; lack of transport; long queues; substance abuse that lead to mental health challenges; cultural considerations for mental health issues; lack of information sharing on available services; social demands and social economic pressures. In a statement, the department said it continues to receive complaints about illegal rehab centres exploiting clients and in some cases, violating their human rights.

“In order to become registered, rehabilitation centres must have health, safety and zoning clearances from the relevant local municipality and a qualified multidisciplinary team of professionals made up of social workers, nurses, psychologists and related professions. “They must follow a biopsychosocial approach which means the health, mental, and social dimensions of the client are addressed in the treatment plans.” The department currently subsidises 28 community-based centres, and six of the 27 registered inpatient rehabilitation centres.