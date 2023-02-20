A young Seawinds soccer player’s life was cut short after he was shot and killed. Eighteen-year-old Niyaaz Patterson died instantly after he was gunned down near Military Heights informal settlement on Thursday evening.

According to a friend, Niyaaz was “walking with the wrong people in the wrong area at the wrong time” on Thursday evening. His mother Mariwah Benjamin, 54, says the family has no idea if or why her son was the intended target, as he was not a skollie but a respectful young man with a bright future in soccer. SAD: Medics cover up Niyaaz’s bloody body. Picture: Leon Knipe “We are hurt, just the way he was shot,” the hartseer ma explains.

“It is heartsore the way a young one goes today, it is heartbreaking, as a child is not safe outside. “He was an excellent player, I can tell you that. He was on his way to great places, and not a gangster. “I’m at work every day so I don't know how he is outside but at the janaazah, you could see what type of person he was [by the people who attended]; he was loved because of his soccer.”

Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the shooting. He says Muizenberg SAPS responded to the complaint on Thursday. “Upon arrival at the scene near Military Heights informal settlement in Military Road, Seawinds, they found the body of an 18-year-old male who sustained fatal injuries as a result of gunshot wounds,” Swartbooi explains.

“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.” Niyaaz’s janaazah took place on Saturday in Seawinds. NUUSKIERIG: Onlookers at the scene of Niyaaz’s shooting. Picture: Leon Knipe Mariwah says she will always remember her son as a good-hearted person: “He was a very helpful person and he liked to make jokes.

“Every night when I came in he used to come to me and ask if I bought him a drink and sit by me and talk. We are not going to see that anymore,” she adds. Niyaaz was a member of the Greenwood Athletic AFC team that recently qualified for the illustrious Bayhill Premier Cup tournament set to take place over the Easter weekend. His U19 coach, Warren Louters, tells the Daily Voice that Niyaaz was an integral part of the span: “He was a talented footballer who had the world at his feet. He emerged and established himself to play a very important part for the team.”