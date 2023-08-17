Morgan Witbooi is an under-15 soccer player and is the only one from his school, Blackheath High, who was selected to show off his skills and earn himself a spot in the Western Province soccer tournament. Witbooi is ready to participate in the annual Northern District Schools Football Ompeth Cup and SASCFA festival.

The tournament will be held in Durban in October. Players from a klomp clubs and academies throughout SA were selected after competing in a gruelling trial. During the trials in July and August, Morgan proved himself and earned praises from both selectors and spectators.

During one of the many briefings, parents were told that expenses for the travel, kit and accommodation must be paid up by the end of August to ensure their child gets this once in a lifetime opportunity. I was contacted by the Witbooi family in Blackheath to help raise awareness for this future star. The family is seeking assistance in any way. Proud dad Malcolm Witbooi says: “It’s not easy to make things happen due to our surroundings but we trust that God will make a way no matter what.”

“As a father who is raising three children, and assisting my wife with medical bills as she suffers from epilepsy, diabetes, thyroid disorder and bipolar, it’s not very easy. “I do whatever I can to make things work so that my family can eat and my kids can attend school.” Proud dad: Malcolm Witbooi I see great things in the future for Morgan and I hope that he will find the assistance that he needs.