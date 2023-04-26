Police are looking for two taxi drivers who allegedly drove over a man after he fell from a bakkie and then left the scene. Well-known soccer player Lyle Johnson from Elsies River tragically passed away in a freak accident on Monday, just two days after his 28th birthday.

According to his brother, Marius Swartz, Lyle was travelling with a work colleague near De La Rey Road when the tragedy struck. BROTHER: Marius Swartz. Picture supplied “They picked up something in Ravensmead, and one or two taxis driving behind them were pressuring them to overtake them,” says Marius. “Like I heard it, the door then came loose and Lyle must have lost his balance and his grip and that is how it happened.

“He landed on the road and the taxi drove over him.” “According to the doctors, Lyle passed away on the scene. The taxi drove over his head.” He says it’s tragic how Lyle’s life was cut so short.

“I was his biggest supporter. He went to Manchester in England with the school’s academy. “He was a very respectable young man. Lyle had big dreams, it is just unfortunate that it was taken away from him,” he says. TRAGIC: Lyle Johnson, 28, from Elsies River. Picture supplied Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk confirmed the incident: “According to reports, police were informed by personnel of a nearby hospital regarding an incident on Monday at about 12pm in De La Rey Road, Parow Industrial where a 28-year-old man fell from a LDV and two taxis drove over him.

“He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. It is alleged that the two taxis drove off from the scene,” he says. “A case of culpable homicide is under investigation, while an accident report has been registered at Ravensmead SAPS, no arrest made yet. Investigations continue.” Lyle was playing in the third division for Trinitarians Football Club.