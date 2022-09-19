Twenty-four aspiring soccer players from Mitchells Plain have been selected by Starter Academy to form a team which will have the opportunity to play in an international tournament in Malaysia this December. One of these vrouens is Firisca Beukes, 29, from Tafelsig. She is unemployed and must pay R32 750 unable for the self-funded trip – each player needs R32 750.

“I have been playing soccer for six years now and I have an absolute passion for the game. I would really love to go overseas and experience playing internationally but because of the funds, I am busy with fundraisers to help me reach my goal,” says Firisca. TALENTED: Firisca Beukes, 29 “I am not only a soccer player but I am a coach as well. I established my own soccer team called Rockafella Ladies Football Club as a way of keeping these young ladies occupied and off the streets.” Russell Carelse, the co-ordinator from Starter Academy, says the tournament is from December 7 to 18, but they might have to postpone it to June next year if the finances are not sorted out.

“We chose Firisca because of her dedication and discipline and she is a potential leader in the community of Tafelsig, although she faces a lot of challenges she always pulls through,” he says. “The ladies are a mixture from the various clubs in Mitchells Plain; for us it is not just about the sport but about life as well so that they can see a broader picture outside of Mitchells Plain. “We are hoping to have an exchange program where the universities are concerned, so we can have five to six girls receive an education on that side.”