A local football club in Kuils River is appealing for help with much needed donations or sponsorship to keep the club going and its players off the street. Coach Xolisile Ngonyama from Matalian FC says they cannot even afford to get to their games or buy soccer kits.

The team which has male and female players between the ages of 10 and 18 is in need of soccer balls, cones and funds towards transport. “We are playing in a league in Stellenbosch and can’t afford to travel, we always ask for donations in the community but some weekends we don’t get enough money to travel to Stellenbosch which means we can’t play,” says Xolisile. “We were first place in our league but have dropped to fifth place because of the issue of transport.

“We only have one kit and that kit we use starting from U18 to U10 players and it’s too big for the younger players.” “It is challenging playing like this because the children come from poor backgrounds, which makes it more difficult to keep them intrigued and easier to be on the street. “Some of our players smoked hookah pipe which was painful to me so I had to get a ball to keep them busy.”