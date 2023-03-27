This Mitchells Plain goalie has been selected to play at an international soccer tournament in Malaysia but needs a helping hand getting there. Clio-Jade Benjamin says the tour takes place in June but she needs R30K to secure her spot.

The 16-year-old was chosen as a student ambassador, out of 45 hopeful players across the City by a scout from the Jointly Building Communities (JBC) Foundation. Mom Veronique Benjamin, a well-known crime fighter on the Cape Flats, says her daughter started kicking balls as soon as she was able to walk. “Clio-Jade was only one year old when she would stand ready to kick the ball while her brothers played soccer,” says the proud mom.

“When Clio-Jade turned three she joined Blue Downs soccer club, but couldn’t really play matches because she was so young.” SHE’S A KEEPER: Clio-Jade loves the game She thought that constantly sitting on the bench would deter her daughter from the sport, however the love for it grew even more. “Clio-Jade never hung up her boots and when she met the Banyana Banyana squad, it was like now her mind was made up, she wanted to be a soccer player.”

She believes her daughter has a future in soccer. “I believe she can do anything she sets her heart to. She already proved it, this tournament means that she is well capable of living out her dream to play for the national team or even Liverpool Women FC.” The teen says she is looking forward to showing people her skills.