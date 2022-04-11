A soccer fan has died after a taxi hit him as he crossed the R300.

Jason van der Horst, 18, was watching a tournament the whole day on Saturday and on the way to his Delft home, he was knocked over by a taxi driver.

His pal Ashton Isaacs, 21, says after the game they wanted to go to a jol.

“He was very short so we told him that we will not go with him because they might not let him into the venue,” he explains.

“At first he refused and then he eventually decided to cross the R300, we also decided to go home and walked behind him.

“We heard a loud bang and when we crossed, we saw the taxi that hit him drive away.”

Ashton says the number plate was left at the scene.

“The taxi came back when the police were attending to the scene. body copy_bold: “The damage to the car was on the left side. But now we don’t know if the driver was the one who killed Jason. Maybe they switched with a sober person.

“We were left confused when the people didn’t arrest the driver, they let him go.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says: “The circumstances surrounding an accident this morning at about 12.17am on the R300, Eindhoven, where a 18-year-old male was hit by a vehicle are under investigation.

“A culpable homicide case was opened for investigation. The investigation into the matter continues.”

