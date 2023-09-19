Police say a popular soccer coach from Mitchells Plain was hijacked while dropping off a woman in Rocklands on Monday morning. The suspects made off with a white Toyota Tazz owned by Brian Williams, the coach and founder of 021 Footballers.

But, after a dramatic high-speed car chase and shootout, cops managed to vang one of the skelms. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed the hijacking, and adds that Mitchells Plain SAPS are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. “According to reports the complainant was the driver of a Toyota Tazz on Monday, 18 September. At around 2.30am he was approached by unknown armed males in Rocklands as he was about to drop off a female.

“The complainant fled and the suspects took the vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was, however, recovered and one suspect was arrested,” Swartbooi said. According to a source, Brian was approached by suspects on a bike in Gold Street, Rocklands, where he was pepper-sprayed. “His phone was taken, they gun-pointed and pepper sprayed him and hijacked the car in Gold Street,” the source revealed.

However, Brian managed to get away and within minutes of the hijacking, police responded and a chase ensued. The vehicle was stopped in Typhoon Street, where cops caught one suspect. The rest got away. “The high-speed chase with cops in the area sounded like a movie. Then gunshots rang out and the car came to a standstill,” the source explained.

A video taken by an eyewitness shows cops surrounding the Tazz after they apprehended the suspect. In the video, the alleged skelm can be heard screaming as officers pin him to the ground: “Ahhhh, meneer, eina!” The Daily Voice spoke to Brian’s wife, who said he would comment but did not return calls by deadline last night.