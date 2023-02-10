A young soccer star from Steenberg hopes to follow in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, after he was chosen to attend a footy training camp in Germany. Mugammad Yaseen Petersen, 10, is one of 28 players from the Hellenic high-performance structures who will make the trip to Freiburg in Germany.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the players and showcasing my talent,” the jong laaitie says. “If I get scouted there then I’ll bring my whole family over to Germany.” According to his mother Lamees, the opportunity is a perfect stepping stone in her son’s career.

PROUD: Mom Lamees and Yaseen “We as parents are very excited, I’ve always known my son was good. “I coached him Under-8 and Under-10 at our family club Ariel Spurs. I feel it’s a great opportunity for him. Who knows what could happen for him on that side,” she explains. However, Lamees says that the family is in need of help to raise funds for Yaseen’s trip.

They need as much as R35 000 but the ma reckons that they are willing to make the sacrifice. “We have to give his deposit by April to secure his spot,” she says. “Soccer is his passion, he started walking because of the ball.”

BIG DREAMS: Yaseen Petersen, 10 The group will leave on September 28 and return on October 10. The trip will include matches and training sessions, as well as cultural and educational site visits. Chad Allen, the managing director of Hellenic Football Club, says the boys will be treated like professionals: “It’s a different experience for the kids and exposure where they will play against teams in Freiburg.”