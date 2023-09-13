A talented young soccer player and his family are urgently looking for donations for him to participate in an international soccer tournament in the UK next month. Tristan Beneke, 15, has been selected to tour England and Wales later this month with the Southern Cape Sports Tour (SCST).

Mom Candice says her son is due to leave on September 30 but they are still trying to raise the R45 000 he needs. “This is such a dream come true for my son,” the proud ma explained. “He needs R45K for his flight and accommodation.

“He was selected earlier this year at an annual soccer festival in George where 2 500 kids tried out. “He was chosen to represent his school Meridian Pinehurst in the UK. Tristan is in Grade 1 and he plays the right back in the Under-16 team and was chosen as man of the match as his Durbanville club last year.” HOPEFUL: Tristan with his mom Candice Candice hopes her son might be scouted by international recruiters, which will open doors for him.

“Tristan has a God-given talent and has been playing soccer since he was little. “The players are all flying to the UK on 30 September and return on 8 October. “The school said they need R45 000 for everything.

“We have been trying to raise funds with raffles and so on, but now we are running out of time,” she added. “We are asking people to please assist us to get our son to the United Kingdom. “Me and his dad John are very proud of him and it will also be the first time he goes overseas.”