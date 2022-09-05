Two talented boeties from The Hague in Delft have been chosen to play in two major soccer tournaments and need a helping hand in getting there. Raeez van Wyk, 16, and Rezaah, 13, will play for the Northern District Schools football team in Johannesburg from 6 to 10 October.

They have also been selected to represent their soccer club Milano United at a tournament in Turkey in July 2023. The brothers need R15 000 each to go to Joburg, which covers their registration and all expenses, and an additional R7 000 to book their deposit for their flight to Turkey. Their mom says it’s been a stressful time because all the geld is needed by 30 September.

“I do not work, my husband is the breadwinner in the house and his job is weather-dependent so if it rains there is no work, which means no income,” says Sharezaan. “Their trip to Turkey is R60 000 for both. “My next event is a disco. I have so far managed to raise R4 300, which I split between the two boys.

“My sons are very passionate about soccer. I have a unit full of trophies because they have been playing since the age of five and six. Rafiek Taylor, head of development and youth at Milano United, says the laaities were specially selected for the Turkey trip. “They have good potential, we only try to take the best of our talent and look for alternatives to get the boys out of South Africa and have their talent recognised internationally,” adds Taylor.