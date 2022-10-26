The young mom, whose soccer ace boyfriend was killed at the weekend, says the justice system has failed her after the alleged killer was granted bail on. Murder accused Niezaam Nicholas was freed after paying R2 000 bail at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

He allegedly stabbed Lavender Hill Football Club defender Ayden Manuel, 24, on Saturday night while they were at a baby shower. Manuel’s girlfriend Meagan Jones attended court but came out angry and disheartened. “I had hoped for justice and now the court’s failed me,” Meagan told the Daily Voice.

“He [Niezaam] had a white lawyer, he spoke about how it’s his first case and after the incident happened he went to the police station to give himself up, and he has a good job and he is working for the City of Cape Town. This is not fair.” FREED: Accused Niezaam Nicholas. Picture supplied Ayden died in Retreat Day Hospital after sustaining injuries to his neck and chest. He reportedly made a joke which his killer didn’t appreciate.

Ayden had just celebrated his team winning the South Peninsula Local Football Association League. The following day, he was at Pontac Court in Lavender Hill to support a friend at the baby shower. Meagan says around 11pm she was told that her berk was stabbed.