The South African football fraternity is in mourning following the loss of a well-known soccer star from Mitchells Plain. Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was shot and killed on Wednesday night in a hijacking in Honeydew in Johannesburg.

The 24-year-old from Westridge, who drove a red VW Golf 8 GTI, was waiting for a petrol attendant at a garage on 14th Avenue when two armed men pulled up in a white BMW 1 Series and confronted him at about 8.30pm. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, says the suspects gunpointed him, forced him out of his car and shot him once in the upper body. “One suspect drove off with the victim’s car, followed by his accomplice. The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival,” Masondo said.

“Police have opened a case of murder and car hijacking for investigation and no arrests have been made yet.” Target: Fleurs’ Golf 8 GTI. Picture: Facebook According to Masondo, Gauteng’s Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has appointed a team of seasoned detectives from the provincial office to investigate and search for the suspects. Luke began his soccer career at the age of 13 at Ubuntu Football Academy, where he rose through the ranks and made his debut in the National First Division at 17 years old.

In 2018, he caught the eye of SuperSport United where he had a stellar career, making over 60 appearances. Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs signed Luke on for a two-year deal in October last year but he was yet to make an official appearance for the club. He also played in the SA under-17 and under-23 structures.

Chiefs released a statement, saying: “It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs, tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.” Independent Media understands that Luke’s parents flew to Johannesburg on Thursday morning and they could not be reached for comment. In Denne Close in Westridge, where Luke’s parents live, tears flowed as neighbours and residents gathered and described Luke as a quiet and humble person.

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais also paid tribute to the young soccer star, saying: “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to Luke Fleurs’ family, friends and loved ones. He died too soon – a tragic victim of crime in South Africa. His legacy will not be forgotten.” Several professional clubs from the Premiership along with hundreds of soccer fans expressed their condolences and disbelief on social media. South African Football Association (Safa) president Dr Danny Jordaan said football has been dealt a huge blow with the passing of Luke.