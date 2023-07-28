The icy cold weather in Cape Town can only mean one thing - snow is on the way!
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued impact-based warnings for disruptive rain, damaging waves and snow in the Western Cape over the weekend.
“Snow accumulations are expected to be at most 5mm over the mountains of the Cape Winelands (Matroosberg and Koue Bokkeveld mountains) and Little Karoo (Swartberg mountains), but 5-12cm over the mountains of the southern high ground of Namakwa and Central Karoo mountain ranges between Saturday early morning and Sunday morning.”