The men accused of kidnapping Abira Dekhta have thrown the State a curveball as they plan to bring a special application for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to disclose the contents of the docket. This was revealed at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as the suspects made their third appearance.

The seven men from Khayelitsha, who face various charges including kidnapping, aggravated robbery and extortion among others, appeared min gespin as they were supported by a group of women at court. Due to a court ban, they may not be identified until an ID parade is concluded. The young girl was snatched from her school transport vehicle in Gatesville on November 4.

According to the State’s case, five men using two vehicles had followed her driver, kidnapped her and then sped off with her in a white Nissan bakkie. Her disappearance sparked pleas for her safe return while her parents anxiously waited for the ransom call that never came. More than a week later, cops called her father Aslam and told him that they had found the meisie in a shack in Khayelitsha following a tip-off from a community member.

The hearing held on Tuesday was set to determine legal representatives for the bail hearings to go ahead. During proceedings, Accused 2 explained he did not have a private attorney like his co-accused and opted for a legal aid attorney. But gasps were heard in the public gallery when he was later seen flashing his black Capitec bank card at a woman wearing a blonde weave in the gallery.

The attorney, representing two of the accused, handed a document to magistrate Goolam Bawa indicating that she had put the State on notice of the application to disclose the docket. The State prosecutor explained they needed time to see the application before deciding if it would be opposed. Bawa ruled that the application needed to be filed by January 4 and would be heard on January 12.

Meanwhile, Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy says they are ready to fight the bail application with a petition signed by more than 10 000 mense. FIGHT: Fouwzia Veerasamy and Imdaad Harris. Family friend Imdaad Harris adds that the accused lacked remorse. “What I saw today is very disgusting,” Imdaad says.