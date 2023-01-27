An alleged skelm ended up on the wrong side of the gun after he was shot and killed during a botched kidnapping in Athlone. According to reports, the 30-year-old man and an accomplice tried to rob and snatch a 44-year-old man in Thornton Road.

It is alleged that the ou got out of his car and was met by the two skurke. They threatened him with a gun and told him to go with them. It is believed that the man then pulled out his firearm and shot several skote, killing one of his attackers while the other ran for the hills. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the fatal shooting.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” he said. “Lansdowne police responded to a complaint on Wednesday. “Upon arrival at the scene in Thornton Road at around 1.45pm, they found the body of a 30-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound.”

Swartbooi said that reports suggested that two armed men attempted to kidnap and rob the complainant. He responded by firing a gunshot at the suspects. “Lansdowne police have registered an inquest for the death of the suspect and are investigating cases of kidnapping and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.” SAPS OFFICIAL: Swartbooi He said a .38 special Rossi revolver was also recovered on the scene with its serial number intact.

It is believed that the gun’s owner of lives in Elsies River. Ward 48 councillor Zaahid Badrodien told the Daily Voice that the area has been experiencing an increase in violent crimes. “I am of the understanding that the shooting is as a result of the driver protecting themself against a potential robbery,” he said.

“Through our ward allocation we have invested in a dedicated law enforcement officer who was on the scene. CRIME IS UP: Zaahid Badrodien “This is in order to address the lack of police. “Through the ward allocation I have made available R100 000 to support our neighbourhood watches.”