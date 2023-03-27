Hours after the kidnapping of local businessman Muneeb Ismail made headlines, news broke that he had been reunited with his family after being held in Khayelitsha. Ismail was snatched from his family’s business on Thursday morning in Nooiensfontein Road, Kuils River.

“Different units responded, community safety structures, SAPS, the Hawks, City Law Enforcement and everybody played a crucial part,” said a source close to the incident. “Some of us went directly to Khayelitsha and Mfuleni because of it being hotspots, while others split up into other areas.” The search continued until they received a call on Thursday night that Ismail was safe.

“We understand that the kidnappers allegedly told the victim that they had the wrong person and dropped him along the dark roads in Khayelitsha. He managed to find his way to the police station.” No arrests have been made. The source further revealed that no ransom was paid.