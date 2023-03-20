A convicted perly smuggler was killed in an alleged hit while ordering lunch at a restaurant in Rondebosch. The murder of Denver Langenhoven has set tongues wagging after it was revealed that he was driving a bakkie owned by alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen.

The shooting at Rock Thai Sushi Restaurant caused a stir when witnesses revealed that Langenhoven was seen pulling up in a blue Toyota Hilux on Thursday afternoon. Killed: Denver Langenhoven. Pictures supplied Mense across Cape Town went mal when it was discovered that the vehicle was registered in Donkie’s name amid rumours that he and his wife had been shot. But according to a Daily Voice source that is not what happened.

The source explains: “What happened is that he pulled up in that bakkie and went into the sushi place. He sat down at the outside area and ordered a big still water. “He was joined by an unknown black male who ordered a tonic water and that is when the skote started to klap. “The gunman shot him through the clear canvas and even hit an unknown woman who was sitting at the next table. He fell over and died and the woman was slumped over the table.

“She was rushed to hospital and appears to be an innocent bystander. “The trouble started when cops ran the plates of the bakkie and realised it belongs to Donkie and then the rumours started going around.” Denver Langenhoven. Booysen did not answer calls from the Daily Voice at the time.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says: “Upon arrival at the scene in Klipfontein Road at around 3.20pm, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. A female who also sustained injuries was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested.”

Later that evening, a woman entered the crime scene before Langenhoven’s body was removed. She could be seen tjanking as the forensics team lifted the sheets to reveal his body. The shooting at Rock Thai Sushi Restaurant caused a stir. Picture supplied Langenhoven, along with Solomon Sauls, was sentenced at the Cape Town Regional Court in November 2020 on a string of charges.

According to the Hawks at the time, he was sentenced to 14 years in jail on various charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, 10 years on 385 counts of contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act and three years for fraud. It explained that he would effectively serve 14 years as the sentences have been ordered to run concurrently. “Initially 11 suspects were arrested, but one has since died,” the Hawks stated.

“Warrants of arrest were issued for the others. “One suspect entered into a plea agreement and three were given suspended sentences, while one other was found guilty and sentenced to two years direct imprisonment. “They were arrested by members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team together with officials from the Department of Environmental Fisheries and Forestry, on a joint operation that dates back in 2006.”