A group of Cape Flats cops accused of smokkeling perly across the Western Cape and letting “smugglers” go free, have been sent to the mang after making their first appearance in court on Thursday. The seven officers from the Maitland Flying Squad appeared in two separate courts on an array of corruption and drug dealing charges.

This comes amid their dramatic arrest at the Maitland base earlier this week by the National Task Force. At the time, police spokesperson colonel Andre Traut revealed that they were busted after a lengthy investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit who executed warrants for their arrest. UITGEVANG: The six alleged corrupt cops were caught in a set-up. “Two sergeants and four constables aged between 31 and 42 were detained on charges of corruption,” said Traut.

“They are accused of corrupt activities where boxes of abalone were seized from suspects on a number of occasions without making any arrests or handing in the abalone as exhibits. “They are also accused of harbouring a corrupt relationship with persons on the wrong side of the law by escorting drugs with a police vehicle,” he said. A Daily Voice source further revealed the team were set up after the unit became wys that they were stealing perly from alleged smokkelaars and then reselling it to others.

Six officers were busted by their own colleagues for smokkeling perly. File image The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court heard on Thursday that there were cases reported against the accused in Sea Point and Maitland. In the first case, Sergeant Nolisindiso Kondlo, Constable Bayanda Matiwane and Constable Alwaba Magazi appeared on corruption charges where they were informed that the state would oppose their release on bail. The matter was postponed to 6 April.

In the second case, Magazi returned to the dock where he appeared alongside his colleague, Constable Thandile Damini, where they were charged with drug dealing worth R200 000. The State prosecutor informed the court that the cops allegedly transported the drugs. CHARGED: Nolisindiso Kondlo, Alwaba Magazi, Thandile Damini and Bayanda Matiwane. The state will be opposing bail at their next hearing on 6 April.