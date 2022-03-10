Police arrested a man with the help of the community shortly after a father of three was gunned down in Mitchells Plain.

Family of the victim, Reginald Solomons, described the 46 year old as a soft-hearted person who was well-liked in the Eastridge community.

“Reginald left home around 9.15am on Monday and went to his friend in Parsifal Crescent when this guy that he knows came up to him and started arguing with him,” said a family member.

“The two of them pushed each other around a bit but as Reginald turned to walk away, this other guy known only as Abongile shot him in the back of the head.

“The people here are all upset that Reginald died but they are relieved because the guy who shot him is a dangerous guy and the police got him.”

SHOCKED: Eastridge residents. Picture supplied

When the Daily Voice visited Reginald’s family on Tuesday, relatives were crying and mourning the loss of their beloved son and father, and said they weren’t ready to speak yet.

“Reginald would greet everybody when he walked past and people even said he was still joking with them the morning before he was shot,” said the female relative.

“We do not know what they were arguing about but Reginald was not involved in anything to do with gangsters, so we are very confused about what happened.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the shooting and said: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested and detained on a charge of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

CONFISCATE: .38 revolver. Picture supplied

According to police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the arrest happened after information was received from the community.

“The members received information of a suspect that was involved in the shooting incident and a description was given.

“They followed up and saw the suspect fitting the description and apprehended him,” he says.

“He was searched and a .38 special revolver with ammunition was found in possession of the suspect.

“Once charged, the suspect will appear in Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court on charges of murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

[email protected]